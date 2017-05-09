Home » Obituaries » Kathy J. Dahl

Memorial services for Kathy J. Dahl, of Albert Lea, MN, will be held at 1 p.m.Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church of Albert Lea. Pastor Dwight Netzer will officiate. Friends may greet the family on Friday fromv 4-8 p.m. at Bonnerup Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the East Freeborn Cemetery.

Kathy died Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at her home in Albert Lea. She was 63 years of age.

Kathy was born July 9, 1953 in Denver, CO, the daughter of William and jean (Harlan) Krebs. She graduated from high school in Sullivan, MO, in 1971 and the Burge School of Nursing in Springfield, MO, in 1975. On November 19, 1976 she was united in marriage to Barry Dahl in Sullivan, MO. She had been employed by Cox Medical Center in Springfield, MO, the Pella Community Hospital in Pella, IA, and Naeve Hospital (Now Mayo Health Systems Albert Lea) from 1977 until May of 2015 as a registered nurse.

Kathy was a loving mother, Gram and wife. Her “three Boys” were the center of her life. She loved being Gram and loved her grandkids “Through and Through”. Her love for the Lord was evident to all and she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her ski trips to Colorado, winter trips to Florida and weekend bike trips with friends. Kathy had a tribe of friends whom she cared for and shared her life with. Her once a month meeting with the “Old Nurses Group” was always a joy to her.

Kathy is survived by her husband Barry of Albert Lea, MN; sons, Wes (Kate) Dahl and their children Brent, Jake and Lainey of Albert Lea, MN; Dave (Alyona) Dahl and their daughter Chloe of Ft. Collins, CO; Preston (Jeanmarie) Dahl of Grand forks, ND; mother, Jean Krebs of Sullivan, MO; mother-in-law, Jeanine Dahl of Albert Lea, MN; and numerous in-laws, friends, and family from Albert Lea, MN.

She was preceded in death by her father William S. Krebs, sister Carol Krebs, grandparents Mr and Mrs Sam Harlan, Father-in-law Paul Dahl and niece Haley Dahl.

Memorials preferred to the East Freeborn Cemetery Fund.