The Japan 4-H Club met at the Strain-Japan School on Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

Nancy Erxleben talked about the t-shirts that are being ordered for the club members and their families. The cost of the shirt will be $7.50 each for sizes up to X-Large. You can order a larger shirt but the price will be more. There was a choice of 2 shirts and the 4-H Members voted on his/her choice.

Penny Wells talked about 4-H Camp and there is still time to send on your application. Penny also reminded club members and parents about the need for Show-Me Quality Assurance certification in order to show at the fair. Mr. Kramme will be doing a class on this at the Sullivan High School Agriculture Room on May 24. If this date is not convenient for you, check the Extension website for other choices.

After the business meeting, club members and their families drove to Owensville to Rodemacker Dairy Farm for their field trip.

The next 4-H meeting will be June 7 or June 14 at the Sullivan Fair barns to cleanup the fairgrounds. When it gets closer to time, check your email for the correct date. The t-shirts that have been ordered will be passed out at that time.