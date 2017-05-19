Home » Latest News » Investigators Seized Methamphetamine, Two Firearms, And Two Pipe Bombs In Robertsville

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office on Thursday, May 18, 2017, investigators with the Multi-County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Unit and Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation at an address in the 5900 block of Calvey Creek Road, Robertsville Mo. Investigators seized a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, from a 32 year old male living at the residence. During the investigation deputies found two improvised explosive devices commonly refer to as a pipe bomb. Investigators also located two firearms in the residence. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad responded to the scene and confirmed that one of the devices was a working explosive device. The 32 year old male is a convicted felon and was arrested. Warrants were obtained on Jared Combs for Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance, bond was set at $30,000 cash.