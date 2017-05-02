Home » Honoring Our Veterans » Honoring Our Veterans – Earl Simmerly

Earl Simmerly was 11 months old when his father saw him for the first time. He was born on main street, grew up, and went to school in Bourbon. He was born into a military family and his father, Junior Simmerly, was serving in Germany at the time little Earl was born. He says most of his family members that could join the military did join and he had uncles that served in the World Wars. However, he was the only one to join the US Marines rather than the Army.

In February of 1972, not yet the age of 18, Simmerly signed up for the military’s delayed entry program and by June was headed to Parris Island, SC. While most enlistees from this area are sent to Camp Pendleton in California, Simmerly was basically given a choice and he chose the location closest to home. Young Simmerly was also handed a list of orders for about 20 other guys. His job was to secure the orders until one of the Drill Instructors in Parris Island asked for them. “That was a lot of responsibility for a kid,” he said. After arriving at the base and being welcomed in the “traditional Marine style” with words that bear censorship, Simmerly’s group was let off the Greyhound bus from Charleston and on to the famous yellow footprints outside of the Receiving Building, where prospective Marines receive their first taste of military life. Simmerly read the epitaph written above the receiving barracks over and over until it was burned into his brain. “Through this portal pass lies the world’s greatest fighting force, the United States Marine Corps.” When finally the Drill Instructors came out and he was asked to turn over the list of orders he was carrying, he was never so glad as to be rid of them. And by September, the boys in Simmerly’s outfit, first labeled as “scumbag pukes,” were products of complete physical and mental overhauls and were proud to be called Marines. “You can be called anything in this world, but when you’re called a Marine, that’s pride!” He says. The day of graduation was a long one as Simmerly recalls, because he was just very anxious to get home for his 10-day leave.

Simmerly married while on leave and then was sent to Cherry Point, NC with the 2nd Marine Airwing, 3rd Land Battalion where he worked in motor transportation. He drove a Jeep and hauled high ranking officers around and it was something he enjoyed. “They had the clout,” he said.

Simmerly completed his first tour in 1974 and returned home to work at his father’s sawmill, but shortly thereafter he decided to re-join for another hitch and was sent to Marine Corps Air Station El Toro near Irvine, CA. He was promoted to Platoon Sergeant, which he says gave him a lot of savvy. He also attended “Brig Chaser School” and worked as an escort to men placed in the brig or “in jail.” He would take them to their Court Marshals or to see their COs, or even meet them at the airport and it was a job he really liked doing. “That led me up to working at the Missouri Correctional Center some years ago,” he said.

Out for the second time in 1976, he then joined the Army Reserves, but the particular outfit he was in was disappointing to him as they were not quite as disciplined as the Corps. After a 1-year trial he left and joined the Army National Guard in St. Clair, Military Police. The group was a lot more disciplined and some were Marines just like himself. Simmerly has five honorable discharges from the Marines and the Army Reserves combined, but he says that even today, he still serves being a 35-year member paid up for life at the American Legion Post 81 in Bourbon. “I had a real good time in the Marine Corps,” he says.

In June of 2012, Simmerly took a trip back to Parris Island. After 40 years, it was just something he wanted to do. “And the remarkable thing about it was that the DI’s there were calling me Sir,” he said. His old barracks had been emptied and were the property of a private contractor but his intentions after traveling back there was to see the building once more. “When I walked in there, the hair stood up on my arms,” he said. He only spent 3 months there, but he says he will never ever forget it. “If I live to be 150 years old, I won’t forget too many days (spent there),” he says. “But I’d do it again.”