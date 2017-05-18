Home » Obituaries » Helen A. Kemper

Helen A. Kemper, 91, of Sullivan, Missouri, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Helen was born on January 14, 1926 to Bernard N. and Anna Marie (Hilberling) Fendler in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up and attended school at St. Boniface Catholic School, graduating from the eighth grade. At age 15, Helen apprenticed at Ray’s Beauty Shop and began a lifelong career in the beauty industry. She was employed by Juanita’s Beauty Shop on Ivory Street and eventually owned her own shop in her basement for many years. In July, 1969, she was married to Clarence Kemper and they enjoyed 46 wonderful years together. In 2005, Clarence and Helen moved to Sullivan to be close to their family. Mr. Kemper preceded her in death in 2015. Helen was a loving grandma who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for her singing of Old German Drinking songs, hosting parties, and playing games with the children. She will be missed by her family and many friends.

Helen is survived by her daughter; Carol (Manuel) Garcia of Alton, Illinois, three grandchildren; Elaina (Tim) Reinhold of Sullivan, Tony (Kathy) Garcia of St. Louis and Jeff Garcia of Godfrey, Illinois, five great grandchildren; Timmy (Maggie) Reinhold, Jr. of Sullivan, Emily Reinhold of Sullivan, Austin Baumgartner of St. Louis and Chloe and Daniel Garcia of St. Louis, one great-great grandson; Henry Reinhold and Baby Reinhold due in June, one sister in-law; Ethel Fendler of Eureka, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; Bernard N. and Anna Marie (Hilberling) Fendler, her husband; Clarence F. Kemper, three brothers; Bernard Fendler, Kermit (Deloris) Fendler and Lawrence Fendler, two sisters; Rosemary (Edward) Hess and Anna Marie (Pete) Schneider.

Mass of Christian burial was celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Sullivan with Father Paul Telken officiating. Interment was at 1:15 p.m. in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.

Visitation was from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan.

Memorials to Shriners Hospital or Masses to St. Anthony Catholic Church are appreciated.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, Missouri.