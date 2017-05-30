Home » Society » Halo Holding Adoption Day On June 10

Hosted by Scenic Regional Library in Sullivan Saturday, June 10, 2017 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Are you ready to expand your family? Come join us and support HALO.

All animals that are available for adoption will be ready to go home with their new family. The community is helping us help HALO – CAB (Community Art Bus) will be doing face painting. Saray’s Dog Grooming donated gift baskets you can register to win. Frick’s made a donation that will support us in serving hot dogs, while supplies last.

Donations for HALO will be accepted.

We are located at 104 West Vine Street, Sullivan.