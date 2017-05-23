Home » Sullivan » Fruit Club Comes To Sullivan With Blackberries For The First Time Ever

If you have not heard of them before, The Fruit Club is a Sioux Falls, S.D. based distributor of GMO-Free, farm fresh fruit, and delivers in specific areas across the nation.

This rapidly growing company is now offering blackberries for the first time ever. The Fruit Club provides only the best quality fruits from farms and orchards around the country.

They have gained mass publicity and many new customers because of their unique business model, which allows their company to sell fresh fruit directly to their customers, eliminating the need for grocery stores and keeps costs low.

They take pride in being one of the only companies in the mid-west that offers a new fruit each month, year-round.

“We are always excited to bring our delicious fruit to the Sullivan community,” Founder Irina Kleinsasser said. “Being able to provide US grown quality fresh fruit, at an affordable price is something we pride ourselves in.”

The Fruit Club will be in Sullivan on Wednesday, May 24 from 3-4 p.m. at the Orscheln Farm & Home located, at 124 N. Service Rd. E, 63080.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing blackberries for the month of May need to order soon, as they are a fast selling product.

The Fruit Club is always excited to offer new options for their customers. Founder, Irina Kleinsasser said:

“Blackberries have been a request from our customers for a while, and we’re thrilled we found a grower who can deliver the sort of quality product we require.”

They are also selling Athena Muskmelons this month and can be purchased on their website. No membership is required to be a part of The Fruit Club, however, reservations are needed and anyone can order fruit through visiting www.thefruitclub.net.

You can also order by calling or texting 605-377-8679.

The price for a 36 ounce box of blackberries is $20. A larger quantity of 72 ounces costs $35.

The prices for 3 melons is $12 or 5 melons for $17.

If you would like more information about The Fruit Club, email info@thefruitclub.net or call or text 605-377-8679.