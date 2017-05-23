Home » School » Free Summer Meals For Kids At Sullivan Schools

During the school year, kids get nutritious meals at school. But kids are just as busy, and just as hungry, during the summer break. Books and teachers may be replaced by playgrounds and games, but kids’ stomachs don’t take a vacation! The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps kids get the vital nutrition they need when school is out. This summer, a nutritious breakfast and lunch will be served to kids every day, free! Breakfast and lunch is open to all area kids, up to age 18, and eligible disabled adults. Don’t miss this chance to help keep kids growing strong and healthy all through the summer!

WHERE: Sullivan Primary, Sullivan Elementary, Sullivan Middle, and Sullivan High School

DATES AND DAYS OF WEEK: Monday, May 22 to Tuesday, June 20 (Monday through Friday).

Four Day Memorial Weekend-No School Friday, May 26-Monday, May 29.

TIMES:

• Sullivan Primary: breakfast-7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. and lunch- 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

• Sullivan Elementary: breakfast-7:25 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch- 11 – 11:45 a.m.

• Sullivan Middle: breakfast-7:30 a.m.- 8 a.m. and lunch- 11:10 a.m.- 12:02 p.m.

• Sullivan High: breakfast-7:15 -7:45 a.m. and lunch- 11-11:30 am

WHO: Kids up to age 18

COST: Free!

For more information please call Holly Downey at 573-468-5171, ext * 3102