Firemen's Picnic Opens Thursday

By James B. Bartle

The Annual Sullivan Firemen’s Picnic will open this Thursday with a parade through downtown Sullivan at 5 p.m. followed by the picnic kicking off at Sunny Jim Bottomley Park. The Fire District is looking to have two of its newest trucks be a part of the parade this year as they will be delivered to the district this week.

The annual event will span three days and is a Sullivan tradition complete with the world famous Sullivan Firemen’s Fish Sandwiches, cake walks, free bikes given away nightly, entertainment each night and carnival rides by Fountain City Amusements.

“Everything is set and ready to go at this point,” said Sullivan Fire Chief Eric Lewis. “The event is put on every year by the Sullivan Fire Auxiliary and all proceeds made from the event will once again benefit local families whose homes burn and firefighter events throughout the year.”

Lewis stated that they are pleased to have Fountain City Amusements at the picnic this year providing carnival rides and games with wrist bands available at Station One, off North Church St. until the event begins.

The picnic will feature a bike giveaway each night to a young boy and girl in the community who registers at the picnic.

Lewis stated that to attend the event is free to the public and they appreciate the support that’s been shown throughout the year and at the picnic.

“The public always supports us in this event and we are really proud of the support we continue to receive each year,” said Lewis. “The picnic gives us a chance to get out and meet the public and discuss the fire district we protect.”

For more information on the Firemen’s Picnic you may contact the Sullivan Fire Department at 573-468-6161.