Home » Latest News » Firemen’s Parade Posponed Until Friday Due to Weather

Due to inclement weather, the Firemen’s Parade is postponed until Friday May 5th at 5 pm. Lineup is at 4 pm with the same alternate route previously submitted. The alternate parade route will start at City Hall, left on Washington St., turn right on Hughes Ford Rd., turn right onto Main St., turn left onto Church St., turn left on W. Euclid St., turn right onto Clark St., turn left onto W. Springfield Rd., turn left onto N. Park St. and right on Thurmond Memorial Blvd.