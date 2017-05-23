Home » Sullivan » Contestants Sought For Meramec Community Fair Queen Pageant

The Meramec Community Fair Queen Scholarship Program is seeking contestants between the ages of 17-22, from Franklin, Crawford and Washington Counties to participate in the 2017 Queen Scholarship Program for an opportunity to win up to $500 in scholarships. A Meet & Greet will be held on Thursday, May 25, at the Fairgrounds Main Stage at 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and inform potential contestants about some new, fun changes that will be taking place with the Queen program this year.

The annual Meramec Community Fair Queen Pageant will take place on Thursday, June 22, beginning with the Speech/Talent portion of the program at 7 p.m. at the Sullivan Fair Grounds Main Stage, followed by the Evening Gown/Coronation at 8 p.m. The winner will represent the Meramec Community Fair at various events, including the 2017 Missouri State Fair held in August. “We have seen a decline in the number of contestants participating in the Queen Pageant over the last few years, and Natalie and I really want to revive this program and make it a fun, exciting experience for these girls.” said Julie Carey, Chairperson. “Both of us participated in the Fair Queen Pageant when we were teenagers, and we have great memories of all of the activities and events we did as contestants, and we want to bring many of those elements back.”

Applications will be available at the Meet & Greet as well as at the Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce office during normal business hours. Applications are due by June 2. “It’s very important for the contestants to turn in their paperwork as soon as possible. This allows us to schedule as many of the events and practices as possible around the contestants’ work and school schedules.” said Natalie Counts, Co-Chair.

The contestants will be scored in four categories – Personal Interview, Speech/Talent, Poise/Appearance and Impromptu Question.Scholarships and prizes are awarded to the top scores along with additional awards for the young woman chosen by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality.

For more information or to register, please contact Natalie Counts 573-216-1033 or Julie Carey 573-259-9546.