BPD Partnering With DEA On Pill Take Back

The Bourbon Police Department has announced its partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis for a pill take back initiative.

Residents can bring old or unused pills in their pill containers to the police department and they will be disposed free of charge.

Police say this is a no questions asked program.

Syringes, aerosols and liquids cannot be accepted. Epipens or similar delivery systems with a sheathed needle can be accepted.

The department says the initiative is being conducted “to combat drugs getting into the wrong hands” and ensure “dangerous drugs do not contaminate our water supply.”

Bourbon Police Department is located at 355 Pine Street.

Police also will be hosting a pharmacy robbery class at the Bourbon Community Center June 20.

The DEA will be conducting the class, which will bring awareness to pharmacy employees concerning criminal trends and safety information.

For more information, contact Bourbon police at 573-732-4838.

The Bourbon Community Center is located at 575 Elm Street.