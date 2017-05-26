Home » Latest News » BPD, Highway Patrol Arrest Man For Vehicle Tampering

Bourbon police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested an Arnold man May 21 after he allegedly stole a vehicle from White Castle in Fenton.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree vehicle tampering and possession of a controlled substance. He is on probation for possession of a controlled substance and his driving status has been revoked, according to court documents. Bond has been set at $12,500.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly made “incoherent statements about initiation, claiming to be a Free Mason and accused [the trooper] of the theft of his genitals.”

