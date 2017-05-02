Bourbon Schools Menu May 3-9

Breakfast
Wed. – Yogurt, cinnamon toast, diced pears.
Thurs. – Breakfast sandwich, pineapple.
Fri. – Biscuits & sausage gravy, applesauce.
Mon. – Pancakes, mixed fruit.
Tues. – Biscuits & sausage gravy, peaches.
Milk served daily. Cereal, fruit, and toast are offered as daily alternate.
Lunch
Wed. – French toast & sausage or Sloppy Joe, tater tots, steamed vegetables, peaches.
Thurs. – Meatball sub or fish sandwich, roasted vegetables, coleslaw, pears.
Fri. -Hamburger or hot dog, mixed green salad, fresh vegetables, mixed fruit, chocolate pudding.
Mon. – Corn dog or turkey & cheese sandwich, corn, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Tues. – Chicken patty or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, pineapple, whole wheat bread.
Chef Salad or ready-made deli and salad bar offered as an entree alternative every day.
Fat-free 1% milk offered daily.