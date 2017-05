Home » Bourbon » Bourbon Man Charged With Assault

A Bourbon man has been charged with assault for the second time this year after he allegedly struck his girlfriend with a frying pan.

Danny Gumpenberger, 52, was arrested in early March for third-degree domestic assault and posted bond in April.

Gumpenberger was arrested again May 7, with his bond set at $12,000.

Read more on this story in the May 17 issue of the Independent News.