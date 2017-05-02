Home » Bourbon, School » Bourbon High School – Senior Spotlight: Ashley Boseke

Moving to a new town isn’t always easy, but BHS senior Ashley Boseke has persevered. Boseke started attending this school district in the second half of her sixth grade year, and has been here ever since.

Boseke’s most memorable moment during high school comes from her band class. The group went to Springfield for a marching band competition and it unified the whole team playing together. Boseke enjoyed being able to hangout with her friends on the bus and at the competition. Boseke was in band for two years and played the clarinet.

In addition to Band, Boseke also played softball for two years. Playing a game in front of people can be nerve wracking, but listening to her tunes, like Meghan Trainor, and having her dad support her, helped her through the games.

During June 7 to July 16, Boseke was working hard at basic training in Oklahoma. Boseke cares about all her friends and family, and she wanted to “keep everyone safe” by joining the army. Boseke was discharged early for medical reasons.

Boseke also works at Steak ‘n Shake in Sullivan and averages about 40 hours a week. Boseke found it easy to balance out all her responsibilities when it came to clubs, work, and school.

Pushing past her embarrassing moment of falling down the school bleachers during the homecoming game and past her bad experiences, Boseke has accomplished her goals. Boseke says, “My dad has always been my hero. He has shown me that I am smart and I can do anything I set my mind to.” Some advice Boseke would give to underclassmen is to “not let your friends influence what you do and to keep your grades up.”

After graduation, Boseke plans to move in with her grandma in St. Robert and begin saving money for her to start her life. One of the first things she wishes to do is purchase a car. Making it to her senior year would be Boseke’s biggest accomplishment during these four years and she is looking forward to graduation.