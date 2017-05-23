Home » Bourbon, School » BHS Senior Spotlight: Jacqueline de la Torre

By Hannah Maurer

Facing her final few months of high school, Jacqueline de la Torre continues to shine. As an active and rather intellectual member of her class, de la Torre is what many would consider a “star student”.

Grace and class are only a few words used to describe de la Torre as she maintains highly thought of throughout the school.

If looking for a friend, she is always a person to rely on. There is likely not a more altruistic person in all of Bourbon High School.

Though she has only attended Bourbon since freshman year, de la Torre has really made her mark on the school district. She has been the only girl of her senior class to participate on the girls basketball team and also is involved in many more clubs and activities.

De la Torre has played both basketball and softball for four years and has also been a part of BETA and FFA for four years, along with FBLA for two years.

It is no surprise that when de la Torre graduates, she plans to major in English to either be a journalist or teacher.

Her love for English and writing has helped her accomplished much as she won the Crawford Electric essay contest.

The Crawford Electric hosts this contest each year for junior from 8 different cities and winning it is definitely something to be proud of.

As a result of her win, de la Torre was able to travel to Jefferson City for a CYCLE tour with more of the contests winners.

The CYCLE trip was an amazing opportunity that de la Torre was granted based upon her essay submitted to Crawford Electric. The topic of the contest was not a simple one, as the candidates had to choose from a list of topics. De la Torre’s essay was Care for Community, which described what electric cooperatives do for their communities. With not much room to expand her horizons, de la Torre managed to pull a second place, sending her to Jefferson City.

De la Torre enjoyed the trip as she says, “I was extremely excited to have my essay picked. I worked hard on it. I had so much fun at CYCLE, I met awesome people and made friends, and learned a lot of stuff. We toured the state capital and had a mock debate.

There was really good food and a lot of fun activities.” She encourages students to submit essays to the contest as the experience is once in a lifetime.

If it is not already obvious, de la Torre works very hard in everything she does. “It’s hard to beat someone who never gives up. Anything is possible if you’ve got enough nerve. These quotes have taught me to give everything I do 100 percent effort to see what I’m capable of.” de la Torre says. Along with her own self motivation, de la Torre says that her friends have helped her by keeping her sane and helping her through tough times.

There are many things that BHS will remember about de la Torre when she graduates, including her vehemence.

De la Torre was passionate in everything she did; with sports, clubs, writing, and even people. She is the kind of person who would do anything for anyone, a surely appreciable quality that she hopes is remembered most of her.

De la Torre has standard goals that she is striding to reach. She one day hopes to sell a successful novel. As she states, “I would want to be a successful author and be rich so I can buy my friends and family presents they deserve.” She also wishes to marry the love of her life and become a great mother, something that is sure to happen with her heart of gold and care for others.

Whether in a bestselling novel or in a classroom, de la Torre is sure to make an impact through her sharing of knowledge.

Though the future is currently unwritten, de la Torre’s story is not over. She is sure to accomplish all things that she puts her heart into.