Home » Bourbon, School » BHS Senior Spotlight: Gabe Hutchison

By Jacqueline de la Torre

High School senior, Gabe Hutchison is a well rounded, dedicated student at Bourbon High School. Hutchison has been very involved in school activities from a young age. He has participated in sports, clubs, and has managed to keep a job while maintaining above average grades and making big plans for his future. He has always been a friendly face in the hall and is kind to everyone. He has great relationships with his teachers as well as students.

Hutchison has attended Bourbon schools since he was a toddler in preschool. In middle school he was involved in Junior BETA Club and Student Council. When he reached high school, he broadened his horizons and joined many new clubs such as FFA, Hawks Nest, Science Club, Science Olympiad, Scholar Bowl, FCA, BETA, Leadership Team, and current is the Senior Class Treasurer. One of his greatest achievements is maintaining mostly A’s through high school. “Don’t slack off, take things seriously. Use your time here wisely and try to be the best student and person you can.”

It wasn’t easy for Hutchison to maintain his grades. He has had a part-time job at Pepsi Co. for a year. His job requires him to get up extra early on weekends and work until late afternoon. He normally works 20-25 hours a week. He also balances his social and home life extremely well by keeping a great relationship with his parents, younger sister, friends, and girlfriend. He never hesitates to take time in order to help others, whether it be with homework or personal life. He hopes his peers at BHS remember him to for being kind and having great character.

Hutchison admits, although he is excited to graduate, he will miss certain things about high school. He has enjoyed getting to know the staff and befriending new librarian Chris Scheel. He has also gotten to experience new things through BETA and traveled with the club to New Orleans last summer. Hutchison, being the sports fan he is, has also taken advantage of the opportunity to be the boys basketball team manager his freshman and junior year and has enjoyed watching the boys. He also has enjoyed watching his girlfriend, Jacqueline de la Torre, play softball and basketball while helping her through a busy schedule.

Hutchison has enjoyed his time in high school but looks forward to his future. His plans after graduation include attending East Central College in Union with his A+ to prepare for a career in Information Technology. Hutchison plans to save his money until he can build his own house, and start a family.