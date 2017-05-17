Home » Bourbon » ATV Bill Proposed Again, Tabled

New Ward 1 Alderman Dave Lafferty wasted no time in bringing up a bill that would repeal an ordinance that allows all-terrain vehicles from being operated on city streets.

Lafferty, who pushed for the board to repeal the ordinance last fall, brought the bill up May 16, only to have it tabled again.

The bill will be amended by City Attorney Robert Davis to restrict operations to drivers 21 and older.

Ward 1 Alderman Gene Kulaga motioned to amend the ordinance in October, but withdrew it. In November, Davis presented a bill for the board to vote on. After Kulaga made a motion to approve it and there was no second, it was again withdrawn.

