A Section Of Route AJ In Franklin County To Close For Most Of The Summer

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation a section of Route AJ in Franklin County will close next week for the majority of the summer. Route AJ over St. John’s Creek will close on Tuesday, May 30 so crews can rehab the bridge deck. The bridge is scheduled to be back open to traffic in late summer before school resumes. Drivers can detour around the closure by taking Route 50 to Route BB to Route A to Route YY.