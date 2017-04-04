Home » Latest News » Voters Approve School Bond Issue, Library Tax

Area voters approved two ballot measures Tuesday.

The Sullivan School District’s Prop A no-tax increase bond issue passed overwhelmingly with voters in Franklin County (638-172) and Crawford County (135-52) and split between Washington County voters (8-8).

Voters in Crawford County approved a 10-cent personal property tax levy, 1,069-447.

City Collector

In the city of Sullivan, Mike McCulloch received 66 percent of the votes in Franklin County and 97 votes to McPherson’s 36 in Crawford County.

Sullivan School Board

Incumbents Marty Tiefenbrunn (499), Jimmy Frye (499) and Chase Darrah (498) led the way in Franklin County. Challenger Tim Tallent received 400 votes.

In Crawford County, Tiefenbrunn had 127 votes; Darrah had 124 and Frye had 115. Tallent received 113 votes.

Tiefenbrunn had nine votes in Washington County, while Darrah and Tallent received eight. Frye had six votes.