HELP WANTED: Telecom Installer – Immediate Opening

Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License

2+ years of experience working in the cabling field

Experience Required

Proficiency in installing structured cabling systems

Experience running and terminating CAT5e, CAT6 and Coax cables

Telecommunications knowledge

Technical understanding of telecommunication voice and data cabling

Ability to troubleshoot technical problems

Self-starter, problem solver

Attention to detail, verbal communication skills.

Customer service background is a requirement. At times, employee will be responsible to work directly with customer on job site.

Day to Day:

The Field Technician will deploy to different client sites in their assigned territory to install, terminate and test various types of voice/data cable. The candidate will establish voice and data networks by installing and terminating cables and troubleshooting and repairing equipment issues.

Some travel is required.

There will be training involved for the position as well as opportunity for career advancement. To apply please contact Todd Thompson @ 314-766-9706 or email resume to TTHOMPSON@LANTELKC.COM.

EOE