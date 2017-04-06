Home » Bourbon » Teddy Bear Backpacks Holding Fourth Annual Bake Sale On April 7

Teddy Bear Backpacks is holding their fourth annual bake sale this Friday, April 7 beginning at 9 a.m. at Town & Country Bank in Bourbon. Many types of delectable goodies will be available for sale.

Anyone wishing to donate a baked good may do so by calling 573-205-5081 for a pickup or simply drop it off at Town & Country Bank Thursday or Friday.

All proceeds go to buy food for the backpacks sent home with children each Friday.

One in four kids in Missouri is food insecure and the backpacks help bridge the hunger gap on weekends when school lunches are not available.

When this program started in January of 2011, one in five children in Missouri were food insecure, so the need to combat hunger is growing. Please help us by coming out on Friday to donate a baked good or make a purchase. It takes everyone to make this program a success. Thank you for helping us help the kids in our community.