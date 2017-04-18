Home » Classifieds, Help Wanted » Swiss Meat & Sausage Company – Full & Part-Time Positions

Swiss Meat & Sausage Company is seeking individuals to join our team. Full time as well as part time positions are available. Experience in the food industry or retail experience is helpful but not required. Must be at least 18 years of age. Full time positions come with benefits including: health, life, vision, dental, disability, IRA plan, HSA, paid holidays and paid vacation. Swiss Meat is a drug free workplace. Pre-employment and random screenings performed. E-mail sharon.fennewald@ swissmeats.com for an application, or stop by Swiss Meat to pick up an application. 1-800-793-7947.