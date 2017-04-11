Sullivan Senior Center Menus April 12-18

Wed. – Easter Menu. Baked ham, sweet potatoes & apples, spinach, marinated vegetables, whole grain banana loaf, wheat dinner roll.
Thurs. – Smothered steak/sauteed onions & gravy, buttered noodles, winter mix vegetable, scalloped corn, fruit fluff, bread.
Fri. – Favorite fish/brown rice pilaf, baby lima beans, glazed carrots, fruited jello, bread.
Mon. – Beef sloppy joe/bun, wedge cut fries, creamy vegetable soup, tropical fruit cup.
Tues. – Ham & beans, carrots, spinach, whole grain cookie, cornbread.
Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.