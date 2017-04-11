Sullivan Primary School News

STAR LEADERS WEDNESDAY, APR. 5, 2017. Ian and Hunter were able to call home and tell their families about what an awesome job they have been doing in school! Mrs. Carey and Mrs. Booker are proud to have the opportunity to speak with families about their kids.
FRIDAY, APR. 7, 2017 was “Lunch With Leaders.” Emma and Braeden were able to have lunch with Principal, Mrs. Carey, and Assistant Principal, Mrs. Booker. Each week, one kindergarten and one first grade class chooses a student that they feel deserves this special treat. Students must show good behavior, follow directions and be a hard worker. Much appreciation to Applebee’s for donating lunch.