Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 10 arrests for the week of April 17 through April 23 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

Apr. 18; Jamie L. Peters, 34, was arrested for allegedly driving while revoked. Peters was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

Apr. 18; Desmond C. Bright, 32, was arrested on a Eureka Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while suspended. Bright was held at the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 19; James M. Ragland, 30, St. Clair, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting, bond $322.50. Ragland was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 20; Austin J. Fangers, 20, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear, careless driving, bond $250 and an additional charge of alleged possession of marijuana. Fangers was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 20; Jennifer N. Barton, 33, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged shoplifting. Barton was held and released on a court summons.

Apr. 21; David B. Howard, 30, was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended. Howard was held and released on a court summons.

Apr. 21; Thomas A. Steigerwald, 34, was arrested on Owensville Police warrants for failure to appear in court on the original charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance. Steigerwald was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 22; Timothy J. Stephens, 33, was arrested on a Pacific warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of traffic violations.

Stephens was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 23; Tory L. Morgan, 23, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court on the original charges of common assault, endangering the welfare of a child; Crawford County warrant for possession of amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and distributing/manufacturing a controlled substance.

Morgan was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 23; Bobby W. Honea, 28, Sullivan, was arrested on an Arnold Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of stealing.

Honea was held in the Sullivan Jail.