Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 15 arrests for the week of April 10 through April 16 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

Apr. 10; Darian N. Buerk, 21, was arrested for allegedly leaving without paying for fuel from Fas-Trip. Buerk was held and released on a court summons.

Apr. 11; Ashley R. Funkhouser, 25, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting.

Funkhouser was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 11; Tracy A. Enke, 35, Sullivan, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for trespassing, stealing under $500 and failure to register a motor vehicle,.

Enke was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 11; Joseph R. Briggins, 22, was arrested on a Pulaski County warrant for obscene material possession, $250,000 bond and an outstanding felony warrant from Franklin County, bond $50,000.

Briggins was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 12; Joshua W. Harness, 30, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly stealing of medication.

Harness was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 12; Raymond M. Kampwerth, 23, Leasburg, was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended. Kampwerth was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

Apr. 12; Torey A. Davis, 27, was arrested on three outstanding Crawford County warrants for failure to appear in court on the original charges of traffic violations. Davis was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 12; Joseph J. Scheck, 32, St. James, was arrested on a Dent County warrant for felony obstructing police by resisting arrest and interfering, bond $4,000. Scheck was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 15; Charles L. Phares, 45, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phares was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 15; Danielle P. Knuckles, 28, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of displaying the plates of another. Knuckles was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 15; Lauren E. England, 24, Sullivan, was arrested on a St. Charles Department of Corrections warrant for leaving the scene of an accident. England was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 15; Malik A. Jaquini, 23, Pacific, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for traffic violations, bond $390. Jaquni was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 15; Tyler A. Cokley, 23, St. Clair, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Cokley was held and released on a court summons.

Apr. 16; Victoria J. Greer, 24, Union, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of insufficient funds. Greer was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 16; John M. Hughes, 20, Sullivan, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Hughes was held in the Sullivan Jail.