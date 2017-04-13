Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 14 arrests for the week of April 3 through April 9, in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

April 4: Cortney June Faifer, 36, Union, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, no bond and probation violation, no bond. Faifer was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 4: Kasi P. Littlefield, 37, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000 and possession of marijuauna, bond $5,000. Littlefield was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 4: Bobby J. Greene, 77, Union, was arrested for alleged trespassing and disorderly conduct. Greene was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

April 7: Crystal L. Adler, 26, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for alleged forgery. Adler was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 7: Clifton D. Vance, 44, Bourbon, was arrested for allegedly delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vance was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 7: Michael K. Evola, 26, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and careless driving. Evola was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on court summons.

April 8: Allan R. Shavrnoch, 22, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Shavrnoch was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 8: Arliss E. Gumpenberger, 50, Bourbon, for was arrested allegedly shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart. Gumpenberger was held and released on a court summons.

April 9: William J. O’Neal, 30, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while suspended, bond $400 and Franklin County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernaila, bond $500. O’Neal was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 9: Gary D. Sampson Jr., Cuba, was arrested for allegedly stealing from Fas-Trip.

Sampson was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 9: Ronald L. Peters, Jr., 36, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no insurance, bond $500 and Franklin County warrants for six traffic violations, bond $1,350.

Peters was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 9: Christopher R. Cromwell, 34, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana.

Cromwell was released on a court summons.

April 9: Joshua W. Waltman, 31, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle and additional charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Waltman was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 9: Brandon Pitman, 17, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged property damage and assault in the fourth degree. Pitman was held in the Sullivan Jail.