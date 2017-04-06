Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 19 arrests for the week of March 27 through April 2 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

March 26: Henry J. Vanderpool, 29, Gerald, was arrested for allegedly stealing at Sullivan Wal-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. Vanderpool was held and released on a court summons.

March 28: Bryan D. Pfeiffer, 42, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from St. Charles Police for a traffic offense. Pfeiffer was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 28: Michelle R. Neal, 35, was arrested on a Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Neal was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 28: Jeremy B. Nichols, 38, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance and a Sullivan Police charge of alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 28: Brett D. Merritt, 22, Sullivan, was arrested on four outstanding warrants from Franklin County for failure to appear in court on the original charges of traffic violations, Crawford County warrant for seatbelt violation and a Sullivan Police charge of allegedly resisting arrest. Merritt was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 28: Kyle A. Midyett, 26, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance, bond $7,500. Midyett was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Robert A. Ayers, 44, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly displaying the plates of another vehicle, driving while revoked, driving while intoxicated, careless driving, possession of marijuauna and failure to register a motor vehicle. Ayers was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Robert L. Vincent, 35, Sullivan, was arrested on a Phelps County warrant for non support. Vincent was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Elizabeth A. Williams, 62, Sullivan, was arrested on Franklin County warrants for failure to appear in court on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance and selling a controlled substance. Williams was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Kevin E. DeBrecht, Jr., 34, Sullivan was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. DeBrecht was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Stacy L. Miller, 46, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no valid operators license and a Franklin County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Miller was also charged with driving while revoked and no insurance. Miller was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Owen M. Mack, 17, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuauna and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mack was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Austin Fangers, 20, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no seat belt. Fangers was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 29: Zachary N. Clark, 32, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged stealing and possession of marijuana. Clark was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 30: Larry W. Stevens, 21, St. Clair, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting, Stevens was held in the Sullivan Jail on $300 cash only bond.

March 30: Tyler J. Hunter, 29, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting. Hunter was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 31: Thomas J. Ryan, 26, Sullivan, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for alleged domestic assault. Ryan was held in the Sullivan Jail on $386,000 bond.

March 31: David D. Pennock, 61, Bourbon, was arrested on two Crawford County counts of manufacturing amphetamine and Sullivan charges for allegedly driving while suspended and stop sign violation.

Pennock was held in the Sullivan Jail.

April 1: Jennifer L. Smith, 33, was arrested on Crawford County warrants for failure to appear in court on the original charge of speeding and no insurance.

Smith was held in the Sullivan Jail.