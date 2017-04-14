Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Man Charged With Murder, Armed Criminal Action

A Sullivan man has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after allegedly shooting his brother to death in Sullivan.

Thomas J. Easter, 35, is being held on a $500,000 warrant.

The victim has been identified as John Easter, 32, Leasburg.

The Sullivan Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Vine Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. A physical altercation had allegedly broken out between the brothers. Thomas Easter is accused of producing a handgun and shooting John.

Thomas Easter was still at the scene when officers arrived. He was taken into custody.

Ambulance administered aid to John Easter, who was taken to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

