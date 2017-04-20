Home » Sports » Sullivan Golfers Take First At Tiger Classic

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan’s golf team won the Tiger Classic at St. James on Wednesday, shooting 324 and holding back Union by 16 strokes.

The Eagles had three golfers finish in the top 10.

Bennett Tiefenbrunn was Sullivan’s best finisher, shooting 78 and coming in third place. Paul Weiskopf tied for fourth with Union’s Josh Jones by shooting 79. Garrett Juergens carded an 83 and took seventh. Ryan McKinney shot an 84 and tied for eighth with Union’s Jacob Towel. Ethan Kackley came in 26th after shooting 109.

Pacific’s Cameron VanLeer won the event by shooting a 73, earning a tiebreaker over Owensville’s Logan Moritz. St. Clair’s Dawson Gaszak took sixth and Pacific’s Jacob Klenke and Union’s Ben Stowe tied for 10th with rounds of 86.

Pacific took third by shooting 345. St. Clair finished fourth after shooting 381. St. James shot 412 for fifth. Salem came in sixth by shooting 422 and Owensville was seventh at 434. The Dutchmen had just three golfers.

Warrenton

Sullivan was back in action on Thursday at the Warrenton Tournament. Results were not complete at press time, but the Eagles shot 333 as a team.

Tiefenbrunn shot 73, which gave him second place to Borgia’s Thomas Alferman, who carded a 67.

Weiskopf shot 79, Juergens shot 80, Kackley carded a 101 and Blankenship finished at 105.

Borgia won the tournament by shooting a 296. Sullivan was fifth overall.

The Eagles were back in action on Monday at the Helias Tournament, then competed in their final regular season meet on Tuesday at home against St. James and St. Clair.

Sullivan will host the Four Rivers Conference Tournament on Monday, then head to districts on May 1 at the Franklin Country Club in Washington.