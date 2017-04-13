Home » Sports » Sullivan Blasts New Haven 14-1

Sullivan wrapped up a rain-free week Thursday with a 14-1 win over Four Rivers Conference rival New Haven.

The Eagles (9-4) have won two straight. Sullivan defeated Potosi 6-3 on Wednesday and their win against the Shamrocks makes them 2-0 in conference play.

Ryan McKinney struck out seven batters in a game that needed just five innings thanks to a nine-run second inning. McKinney allowed three hits, one earned run and pitched around six walks.

Seth Johanning doubled and tripled against the Shamrocks. Tim Waller also tripled and drove in two runs. Jared Woodcock made a pinch-hitting appearance and had two RBIs.

The Eagles had 11 hits. Blake Bell, Christopher Blankenship, Mitchell Craft, Mike Kraus, Matthew Tolliver, Brady Weiskopf and Ty Wheeler all recorded singles.