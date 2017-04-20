Home » Sports » Sullivan Blasts New Haven 14-1

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan wrapped up the week Thursday with a 14-1 win over Four Rivers Conference rival New Haven.

The Eagles (9-4) have won two straight. Sullivan defeated Potosi 6-3 on Wednesday and their win against the Shamrocks makes them 2-0 in conference play.

Ryan McKinney struck out seven batters in a game that needed just five innings thanks to a nine-run second inning.

McKinney allowed three hits, one earned run and pitched around six walks.

Seth Johanning was halfway to the cycle with a double and a triple in Sullivan’s big second inning.

Tim Waller also tripled and drove in two runs. Jared Woodcock made a pinch-hitting appearance and had two RBIs.

The Eagles had 11 hits. Blake Bell, Christopher Blankenship, Mitchell Craft, Mike Kraus, Matthew Tolliver, Brady Weiskopf and Ty Wheeler all recorded singles.

Sullivan nearly put up a crooked number in the first if not for two great defensive plays by the Shamrocks.

In the first, New Haven starter Justin Shockley walked Tolliver and beaned Blankenship.

Tyree flied out to center for a sacrifice fly and a 1-0 lead after Tolliver trotted home. Bell scorched a line drive that was caught by New Haven shortstop for the second out. Shockley beaned Kraus and Waller to load the bases for Cody McKinney, who blasted a fly ball that required an over-the-shoulder running catch from Owen in left.

New Haven wasn’t so fortunate in the second. After a leadoff walk to Weiskopf, Johanning tripled to left to score Weiskopf and give Sullivan a 2-0 lead.

Tolliver singled home Hartman, who was courtesy running for Johanning.

With one out, Tyree drew a walk and Bell reached on an error to score Tolliver. Kraus stroked the first pitch he saw into left for an RBI single. Waller also attacked the first pitch, lining a shot into left that rolled to the fence for a triple, Sullivan’s second of the inning.

The Eagles led 7-0. McKinney brought home Waller with an RBI groundout to clear the bases.

Weiskopf reached on an infield single, then scored when Johanning doubled to left.

Sullivan reached the top of the lineup again with Tolliver, who drew a walk. He came around to score on an RBI single by Blankenship and Sullivan led 10-0.

After a scoreless third inning from the Eagles, they went back to work in the fourth with a new crop of hitters.

Wyatt Schmidt drew a leadoff walk, Ty Wheeler singled to right and Hartman was beaned to load the bases.

Woodcock drilled a two-run single to center to give the Eagles a 12-1 lead.

Drew Schatz drove in a run with a sac fly, then Craft hit an infield single to score Woodcock and give Sullivan a 14-1 lead.

McKinney held New Haven scoreless in the top of the fifth to end the game.