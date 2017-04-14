Home » Latest News » St. Clair Man Charged In Domestic Assault

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports on 04/14/17 at approximately 9:50 pm deputies were dispatched to 2500 block of Tamarack Lane located in Union for a report of an assault. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim who claimed her boyfriend struck her in the nose. The suspect was identified as; 31 year old, Mr. Christopher Lewis from St. Clair. Mr. Lewis was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault 3rd and is being held on a $20,00.00 cash only bond.

All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.