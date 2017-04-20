Home » School » St. Anthony Students Graduate D.A.R.E.

D.A.R.E stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The purpose of D.A.R.E is to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership gangs, and violent behavior.

Sophia Weirich, Meredith Little, and Katelyn Weiskopf of the Journalism Club had the opportunity to interview D.A.R.E Officer Tiffany Redd just after she taught the program to the St. Anthony’s fifth and sixth grade. When asked about what D.A.R.E means to her, Officer Redd stated, “It’s a chance to be a positive influence and to make a positive impact on students and cause them to make positive choices.” Like many police officers, Officer Redd has known people who have done drugs, and it is not a positive impact on them. It has a lingering effect, and it is not good for them, family members and other outside people.

When asked how people beyond school have been influenced by the D.A.R.E program, Officer Redd explains that this is only about her second year of teaching, and it is yet to be determined. However, Officer Redd shared how she was affected by the D.A.R.E. program. “I was impacted by D.A.R.E because I was the D.A.R.E valedictorian and I thought it was very important to teach it to others.”