Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Kevin. I am the son of Peggy and James. I have one sister Abby and two brothers Tristan and Joey. Something I like to do outside of school is going fishing. I’m looking forward to shop class in high school. Afterwards, I plan to go to college.

I like Spring Bluff because it is small, and it is easy to find your way around.

Spring Bluff is proud of Kevin’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.