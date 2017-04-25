Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Dillon. I am the son of Torrey and Jennifer. I have two brothers, Collin and Owen. Things I like to do outside of school are play football, basketball, and hangout with my friends.

My favorite teachers are Mrs. Binsbacher because she let me use the loungers during study hall and sleep in her room when I was sick, and Mrs. Blanton because she gave me M&Ms when I ran errands for her and would let me stay in the room and help clean up during specials.

I have participated in basketball, student council, and scholar bowl at Spring Bluff.

Spring Bluff is proud of Dillon’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.