Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Lexie. I am the daughter of Derek and Crystal. I have one brother Christopher and four sisters, Madison, Alyssa, Reese, and Gracie.

My favorite teacher in Spring Bluff School would have to be Mr. League because he is awesome and taught me a lot. He has helped me a little through the rough times and made me a smart person (kinda) lol!!! Mr. League is a smart and funny teacher; he makes everyone laugh and that is amazing!

I have participated in and had a blast in drama club! It was a really fun year for me! Basically, everything is my favorite thing about Spring Bluff, the teachers, the fun that I can have, and the fact that I get to see my friends everyday is what makes me so happy!

The thing that I think I will miss most about Spring Bluff would be the teachers. They are really good teachers, and they taught me a lot in life! My favorite memory at Spring Bluff is the day when I came back to Spring Bluff. That was the best day of my life because I got to see all of my friends and the teachers!

My favorite thing that I like to do outside of school would be hanging out with my friends and swimming (which I did a lot last summer!) The thing I’m looking forward to doing in high school is playing volleyball. After graduating high school, I plan on going to college to be an artist and a photographer.

