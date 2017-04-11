Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Devyn. I am the son of Jason and Christa. I have a sister and a brother. The things I like to do outside of school are hang out with my friends, play football, and wrestle.

My favorite teacher is Mrs. Binsbacher. She is my favorite teacher because she taught me how to be a better person and understand a lot more things. My favorite memory at Spring Bluff is kindergarten because we had nap time.

Spring Bluff is proud of Devyn’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.