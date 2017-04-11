Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Chayton. I am the daughter of Shannon and Aaron. I have four sisters: Prairie, Cheyenna, Jinnon, and Avery. Outside of school I love hanging out with my friends. I also love going swimming and playing volleyball.

My favorite teachers are Mrs. Vassallie because she made the school year fun and Mr. League because he is really funny and is just a fun teacher. I have played volleyball for 3 years, basketball for 3 years, and cheerleading for one year.

In high school, I plan on focusing more on school and getting better grades but also do cheerleading and having fun. After high school, I plan on going to college and becoming a doctor.

Spring Bluff is proud of Chayton’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing Chayton achieve even greater things in the future.