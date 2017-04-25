Home » Society » Shopping At Schnucks Can Support Sullivan Senior Center’s Meals On Wheels

There’s a new fundraising program from Schnucks that is a great opportunity for the Sullivan Senior Center to raise both money and awareness. It’s called “Bags 4 My Cause” and it is an opportunity to raise money for the Senior Center without having to do much more than purchase a reusable shopping bag while you’re there. There will be two kinds of bags available- one that has wording on it showing support for any charitable cause and the other showing support for HUNGER elimination. The MEAAA Sullivan Senior Center qualifies for both. Each month, Schnucks employees at each store will pick two not-for-profit organizations who have registered for the fundraiser. The names of the chosen non-profits for that month will be posted on the displays where the bags can be picked up for purchase at Schnucks. The non-profit earns $1 for each bag purchased that month under it’s name. Schnucks will take care of the record keeping and send checks to the receiving not-for-profit at the end of the month.

There’s a lot of Sullivan’s citizens who shop at Schnucks, so please support your local Senior Center by purchasing the $1 reusable shopping bag to benefit the Sullivan Senior Center.