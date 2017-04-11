Home » Latest News » Shooting In Villa Ridge Leaves One Man With Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on April 10, 2017 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Deputies responded to the 500 block of Hwy. M in Villa Ridge, Missouri in reference to reports of shots being fired. Communications advised a white male had been shot with a hand gun. Upon arrival deputies located a 45 year old white male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left thigh. During the investigation deputies learned of three persons of interest who had been at the scene prior to the shooting, and had an altercation with the victim that led to the shooting. These three individuals were later located at an address in the 800 block of Hwy. AT in Villa Ridge, Missouri. During a search of this residence the weapon used in the shooting was located. The first subject is a white male, age 29 from Villa Ridge. The second subject is a white female, age 27 from Villa Ridge. The third subject is a white male, age 33 from Villa Ridge. The 29 year old male and the 27 year old female were taken into custody for Assault 1st and Armed Criminal Action.