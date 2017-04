Home » Classifieds, Help Wanted » Seasonal Part-Time Position

Now Hiring: Sullivan Parks and Recreation is seeking to fill the following seasonal part-time positions: Parks Maintenace Laborers, must be 18. Apply at Sullivan Parks and Recreation Dept., #2 W. Springfield or call 573-468-5216 or 573-860-3039 for more information. the City of Sullivan is an equal opportunity employer.

