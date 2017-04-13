Home » Sports » Pondrom Scores Hat Trick In Sullivan’s 7-0 Win

Megan Pondrom notched the hat trick Thursday in Sullivan’s 7-0 win over St. James, the team’s sixth in a row.

Pondrom scored once in the first half and two in the second half. Emma Randolph scored twice, while Caitlyn Pohlmann and MaKenzie Martin also had goals.

Since dropping a contest to Orchard Farm on April 1, the Lady Eagles have been on a roll. They haven’t allowed a goal during the six-game winning streak. Sullivan has outscored their opponents 33-0.

Randolph scored multiple goals for the fifth straight game. She opened the game with a goal from about 25 yards out in the game’s third minute, floating a shot over the goalkeeper.

Pondrom put the Lady Eagles up 2-0 in the 21st minute when she poked the ball into the net off a free kick.

Pohlman scored in the 30th minute when St. James’ goalkeeper got out of position trying to stop a shot attempt from Randolph.

Sullivan took a 3-0 lead into the half with St. James putting just one shot on goal.

Pondrom scored again at the 44th and 51st minutes to give Sullivan a 5-0 lead. Randolph scored in the 61st minute when she fired off a shot from the side of the net and St. James’ goalkeeper deflected it into the net.

Martin drilled a goal in the 73rd minute to put Sullivan up 7-0.