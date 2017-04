Home » Latest News » One Reportedly Dead In Woodland Lakes House Fire

One person is reportedly dead in a house fire located in the Woodland Lakes area in Washington County.

Firefighters were called out Tuesday morning. The Washington County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene, along with the Missouri State Fire Marshal. The identity of the deceased has not been identified at this time.

The Independent News is en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.