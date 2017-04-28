Home » Latest News » MO State Hwy. Patrol Troop I Marine Operations Discourages Boating In Flooded Streams And Rivers

Captain James W. Remillard, commanding officer of Troop I, strongly discourages anyone from boating in flooded streams and rivers. The entire Troop I region is predicted to receive large amounts of rain over the weekend which has the potential to cause major flooding. This predicted rainfall could trigger flash flooding in low lying areas. Flash floods are extremely dangerous and cause water currents that present some of the most dangerous situations a boater can encounter. Fast moving water can easily capsize or flip a boat, especially when combined with fixed objects or floating debris. Captain Remillard encourages everyone to always wear a life jacket and use common sense and good judgement. Never attempt to drive through a flooded stream or creek.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway, and use common sense, good judgement, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear it.