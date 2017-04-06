Home » Bourbon » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Report

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop I, Crawford County reported 13 arrests for the week of Mar. 27-30.

This week’s arrests were:

Mar. 27: Joseph W. King, 35, Mountain View, was arrested in Dent County on a felony warrant from Howell County for failure to register as a sex offender. King also was wanted on a felony warrant from probation and parole for being a parole absconder for failure to register as a sex offender.

Mar. 27: Ashley T. Marler, 29, Vichy, was arrested in Maries County on a Phelps County warrant for possession of a controlled substance; a Phelps County warrant for theft and a Cole County warrant for driving while revoked. She was held without bond.

Mar. 27: Stephen T. Perry, 29, Poplar Bluff, was arrested in Laclede County for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 27: Joseph R. Lewis, 53, Fair Grove, was arrested in Laclede County for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 27: Reggie D. Ellis, 32, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 27: Timothy J. Grebe, 31, Omaha, AR, was arrested in Phelps County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

He was placed on a 12-hour hold.

Mar. 28: Colton Richardson, 23, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated; driving while suspended; careless and imprudent driving; no insurance; no seat belt and improper license plates. He was held at Mercy Hospital in Springfield and released.

Mar. 29: Keisha L. Stepps, 32, Marshfield, was arrested in Laclede County for possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; careless and imprudent driving; no insurance; no registration and no seat belt. She was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 29: Landen C. Martin, 19, St. Robert, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a steady red light. He was released from the Laclede County Jail.

Mar. 30: Sherry M. Elgin, 44, Salem, was arrested in Dent County on a Shannon County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was held on bond.

Mar. 30: Breanna Woods, 24, East St. Louis, IL, was arrested in Crawford County for resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked or suspended. She was held at the Crawford County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 30: Duane L. Sheldon, 55, Frisco, Texas, was arrested in Phelps County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 30: Joshua M. Henderson, 26, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County on a warrant for theft and a warrant for possession up to 35 grams. He was held at the Crawford County Jail on bond.