May All Your Weeds Be Wildflowers Walks At Onondaga Cave State Park

Visitors to Onondaga Cave State Park can join an experienced wildflower gardener and Master Naturalist for a guided hike on one of the parks beautiful trails. The walks will take place at 9 a.m. on April 15, May 20 and June 10 at the Blue Heron trailhead in the park.

On the walks, hikers can look for and identify native wildflowers, which may include Columbine, Blood root, Wild Ginger, and Spiderwort.

The hike will include information on these native species and how to incorporate them into native wildflower gardens.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring water and snacks.

Missouri State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2017.

Visitors can experience all the park system has to offer with the Centennial Passport.

Visit mostateparks.com/passport for more information.

Onondaga Cave State Park is located 7 miles southeast of the Leasburg exit off of Interstate 44 on Highway H. For more about the event, contact the park at 573-522-3760.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.