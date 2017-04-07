Home » Bourbon » Material Stolen From New Bourbon Firehouse

Construction on the new Bourbon Firehouse had a slight delay in March after liner panels were stolen from the site located on Highway C.

Bourbon Fire Chief Daniel Whatley said the theft occurred sometime in the middle of the month and was worth $7,000.

Sixty sheets of liner panels were taken. “It did delay construction because we had to have new liners shipped,” Whatley said. The fire protection district is working with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and Bourbon Police Department to find the suspect or suspects, but so far, none have been identified, Whatley said.

Read more on this story in the April 5 issue of the Independent News.